Haritha Karma Sena workers in Kozhikode were shocked after finding a live python tied inside a waste sack collected from Ward 20 of Koyilandy municipality. The workers filed a complaint with officials, who have launched an investigation into the incident.

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena in Kozhikode had a terrifying experience after discovering a live python tied inside a waste sack during their routine waste collection work. The incident took place in Ward 20 of Koyilandy municipality, where the workers found the snake hidden among plastic waste.

The shocking discovery has raised concerns over unsafe and cruel waste disposal practices, especially when sanitation workers handle discarded materials without knowing what they contain.

Python Hidden Inside Waste Sack

According to reports, a member of the green task force was sorting through collected waste when she opened a sack and the python suddenly emerged.

A Haritha Karma Sena member said that someone had reportedly placed the python inside a sack, tied it tightly with a wire, and then kept the sack inside another bag along with other plastic waste.

"We had no idea about it and collected the sack along with other waste. Today, we thought it was an empty bag and took it out. When my colleague started untying the wire, the python suddenly leapt out," she said.

She added that such incidents have caused distress among workers involved in waste collection activities.

"These are some of the cruel things locals do to us. Is this what we get for trying to do something good for the city?" she questioned.

Complaint Filed With Municipality

Following the incident, the Haritha Karma Sena members filed a formal complaint with the municipal secretary.

The workers involved in the incident are responsible for collecting waste from different parts of the Koyilandy municipal area.

Officials Launch Investigation

The python was found in a batch of waste collected last Saturday. Municipal officials have confirmed that an investigation will be conducted into the matter.

The incident has highlighted the risks faced by sanitation workers while handling waste and the need for responsible waste disposal practices.