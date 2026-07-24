A disturbing viral video showing a man repeatedly slamming a snake onto the ground has sparked widespread outrage online, with social media users condemning the apparent cruelty and urging people to treat wildlife with compassion and respect.

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has triggered sharp criticism after showing a man repeatedly slamming a snake onto the ground in an apparent attempt to overpower it. The clip, which has been viewed and shared by thousands, has left many users disturbed, with several calling the act unnecessary and cruel. While the exact location and circumstances of the incident remain unverified, the video has reignited conversations about how wild animals should be treated.

Social media users condemn the act

In the viral clip, the man is seen pulling the snake from a green area before swinging it around and forcefully throwing it onto the ground multiple times. He later holds the snake up while smiling at the camera before continuing the assault. The footage has sparked widespread condemnation online, with many users arguing that harming an animal for entertainment or social media attention is unacceptable.

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Calls for compassion towards wildlife

Several social media users pointed out that snakes, like every other living creature, play an important role in maintaining ecological balance. They stressed that unless there is an immediate threat to human life, wild animals should not be subjected to violence or harassment. Others urged people to contact trained wildlife rescuers instead of taking matters into their own hands.

The video has once again highlighted the need for greater awareness about respecting wildlife and discouraging content that promotes cruelty. Many users have called for accountability while reminding others that every living creature deserves humane treatment and coexistence with humans.