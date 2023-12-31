Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala school kalolsavam: Students, Haritha Karma Sena join hands for 'plastic-free zone' venue

    The initiative, guided by the Harita Karma Sena and students, is actively striving to transform the venue into a plastic-free environment. The Kerala school kalolsavam will be held from January 4 to 8.

    Kerala school kalolsavam: Students, Haritha Karma Sena join hands for 'plastic-free zone' venue rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 9:16 AM IST

    Kollam: The School Kalolsavam is taking a strong stance in favor of environmental responsibility by wholeheartedly adopting eco-friendly practices through the implementation of the green protocol. The initiative, guided by the Harita Karma Sena and students, is actively striving to transform the venue into a plastic-free environment. The team is engaging in the collection of plastic materials from different places, repurposing them to craft artistic products.

    Plastic waste is being diligently gathered in ditches and woven baskets at the primary venue, including the ashram grounds and other areas undergoing cleaning efforts. Students are actively participating in this cleanup initiative, with strong support from the Haritha Karma Sena members of Kollam Corporation. Approximately 1500 volunteers are joining forces for this extensive clean-up drive. To further promote environmental consciousness, paper bags, and pens have been prepared for use at the Kalolsavam venue.

    Meanwhile, Mohanan Namboothiri has taken charge of preparing food for the state school arts festival. Following a controversy over non-vegetarian food during the previous event, it was announced that non-vegetarian food would no longer be cooked at the Kalolsavam. Mohanan Namboothiri expressed satisfaction that the concerns raised earlier have been addressed and revealed that the food preparation will commence at Kalotsava Kalavara in Kollam on January 3.

    The kalolsavam will be held from January 4 to 8. The construction of stages and arrangements for food distribution are in the final stages. The gold cup for the champions will be brought from Kozhikode on January 2. Kalothsavam is being held in Kollam for the fourth time. 
     

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 9:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations rkn

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations

    kerala news live 31 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Nava Kerala Sadas: Highest number of complaints received from Malappuram district

    Andhra Pradesh: 6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Guntur, video viral (WATCH) AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: 6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Guntur, video viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Kochi Metro, Water Metro to extend services on New Year's Eve; Check timings anr

    Kerala: Kochi Metro, Water Metro to extend services on New Year's Eve; Check timings

    Rajasthan cabinet expansion: Rajyardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena take oath; see full list AJR

    Rajasthan cabinet expansion: Rajyardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena take oath; see full list

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan faints after 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; Salman Khan steps in to diffuse situation ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan faints after 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; Salman Khan steps in to diffuse situation

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations rkn

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations

    Batman Begins' actor Tom Wilkinson passes away aged 75; family confirms sudden death ATG

    'Batman Begins' actor Tom Wilkinson passes away aged 75; family confirms sudden death

    kerala news live 31 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Nava Kerala Sadas: Highest number of complaints received from Malappuram district

    7 perfect cocktails to elevate your new year's eve celebration SHG

    7 perfect cocktails to elevate your new year's eve celebration

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon