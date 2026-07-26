The woman from Iravipuram, along with her 12-year-old son and three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, had been missing since Sunday. They were finally located in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, bringing huge relief to the family.

Kollam: There's finally some good news in the Punthalathazham missing case. The mother and her two children who had disappeared have been found safe. The police tracked them down to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The woman, her 12-year-old son, and her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter had been missing since the 18th of this month. The family was gripped with anxiety, but now everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.

The whole thing started when the woman, a resident of Iravipuram, told her family she was taking the kids to a temple. She left in her car but never came back. As evening fell and her phone remained switched off, her husband's family got worried and filed a missing person's complaint with the Iravipuram police.

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The police investigation hit a wall initially. The search got tricky because she wasn't using any banking apps or her ATM card, leaving no digital trail to follow. However, CCTV footage showed her car crossing Thenmala and heading towards Tamil Nadu, giving the police their first solid lead.

The big breakthrough came when her phone was switched on for a short while. This was enough for the police to pinpoint their location to Madurai. A police team quickly reached the spot where the mother and children were staying.

They were brought back to their hometown this morning. The woman works for an insurance company, and her husband, who works abroad, has rushed back to India after hearing the news.

Police are now trying to figure out why she left. They suspect that some financial problems might have pushed her to leave home with her children.

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