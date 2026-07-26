A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in Aluva. She left home on Saturday morning to get a book from her friend's place and hasn't been seen since. The Aluva West Police are investigating after her family filed a complaint.

A 12-year-old girl is missing in Aluva, Kerala. Sreebhadra, daughter of Sreejesh, was last seen on Saturday morning when she left home to get a book. Her phone is switched off, and the Aluva West Police have started an investigation.

According to reports, the girl was at home on Saturday morning. She then left for her friend's house to pick up a book. The friend has confirmed that Sreebhadra came to her house and took the book. However, no one knows where she went after that.

Kozhikode: Mystery Deepens as Mother Vanishes After Leaving 16 Day Old Baby at Hospital

The girl's mobile phone is switched off, and the police are trying to trace its last location. The investigation began after her family filed a complaint. Police have said that they haven't found any CCTV footage so far. Anyone with information is requested to contact this number: 9633535583.

Kozhikode: Six Year Old’s Sudden Death Leaves School in Grief! Read Details