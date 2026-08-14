Zainab Ali Juma Mohammed Al Marzooqi, a woman from Ras Al Khaimah, died while visiting Kerala on a holiday with her family. She was reportedly in the state as part of a family trip. Details surrounding her death are being looked into.

Kozhikode: An Arab woman has been found dead in her hotel room in the Nadakkavu area of Kozhikode. The deceased has been identified by the police as Zainab Ali Juma Mohammed Al Marzooqi, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

According to initial reports, Zainab had travelled to Kerala with her family for a vacation. She was reportedly staying at a hotel in Nadakkavu when the incident occurred. The circumstances surrounding her death are not yet clear.

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Officials from the Nadakkavu police station reached the hotel after receiving information about the incident and initiated the inquest proceedings. The police are examining the circumstances leading up to her death and gathering information from her family members and hotel staff.

The authorities are expected to conduct further procedures, including a post-mortem examination, to establish the exact cause of death. Police are also verifying relevant details regarding her stay and movements in Kozhikode.

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As of now, no further details about the circumstances of the death have been officially confirmed. The investigation is underway, and more information is expected to emerge as police complete the inquest and other formal procedures.