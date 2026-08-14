Two auto drivers from Chowara, Shibu and Swaraj, were injured after a man allegedly attacked them with an iron rod. The incident reportedly occurred following an argument over a trip. Police are looking into the circumstances of the assault and further details are awaited.

A man has been arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly attacking two auto drivers with an iron rod following a dispute over a trip. The incident took place at the Chowara auto stand.

The Vizhinjam police arrested Jijin, 27, a resident of Karayadivila, in connection with the attack. According to police, Jijin is a known history-sheeter whose name is included in the station's 'rowdy list'. He has several cases registered against him, including a case related to attempted murder.

Kozhikode: Family Trip Turns Tragic as Arab Woman Found Dead in Hotel!

The injured auto drivers have been identified as Shibu and Swaraj, both residents of Chowara. Police said an argument broke out between Jijin and the drivers over a trip. The dispute reportedly escalated, following which Jijin allegedly attacked the two men with an iron rod.

Malappuram Accident: Unfilled Pit Turns Deadly as Scooter Rider Loses Life! Read Details

Shibu sustained a head injury in the assault. Swaraj suffered an injury to his hand while attempting to intervene and stop the fight.

Following the incident, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Jijin was subsequently taken into custody and produced before the court. The court remanded him to judicial custody.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and are examining the events that led to the dispute at the auto stand.