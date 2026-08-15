Tragedy struck Independence Day celebrations in Sambhal, UP, after a school balcony collapsed, killing an 8-year-old boy. The balcony gave way as too many children had gathered on it to watch the function.

Lucknow: An Independence Day celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district turned into a tragedy. An 8-year-old boy died and several other students were injured after a part of a school building collapsed on them. The incident took place at a school in Madala village while the ceremony was going on. A balcony from the school building fell on the students below.

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According to reports, several children from the neighbourhood had climbed onto the balcony, which was right above the main gate, to get a better view of the function. The concrete structure couldn't handle the weight of all the children and simply gave way.

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The boy who died has been identified as 8-year-old Naisam. Two other children, Saif Ali (11) and Shaidana (10), were also injured in the collapse. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Senior officials, including the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and Sub-Divisional officers, quickly reached the spot to assess the situation and give necessary directions.