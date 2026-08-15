A nursing student in Ochira has allegedly died by suicide. His family claims that teachers from his college mentally harassed him, leading to the tragedy.

In a tragic incident from Kollam, a nursing student has allegedly died by suicide in Ochira, with his family pointing fingers at his teachers for mental harassment. The student, Ahmed Najad, was from Alumkadavu in Karunagappally.

He was found dead at his home early yesterday morning. Najad was a second-year BSc student at a private nursing college.

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His relatives say that some teachers started mentally harassing him after he scored low marks in a recent exam. They also claim that the college did not allow him to write his next exams. The family alleges that Najad was deeply distressed by this and took his own life.

Following the incident, the SFI launched a protest, demanding a full and fair investigation into the matter. After the protest, SFI leaders had a meeting with the college management. The authorities later announced that the four teachers who were accused have been suspended.

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