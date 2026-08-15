Police have filed a case against officials at a Sub-Registrar's office in Kerala for disrespecting the national flag. The officials had tied the Tricolour to a window grill using a pipe.

Ernakulam: Police have registered a case against officials of the Sub-Registrar's office in Koothattukulam for allegedly disrespecting the national flag and violating the Flag Code of India. The incident came to light after the Tricolour was reportedly found tied to a grill at the office premises using a pipe.

According to reports, the police received information about the manner in which the national flag had been displayed at the office. Acting on the tip-off, officials initiated action and registered a case without waiting for a formal complaint.

The case has been registered over the alleged improper display of the national flag, which police said amounted to showing disrespect to the Tricolour and violating provisions of the Flag Code.

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The incident has drawn attention as the country observes Independence Day, when the national flag is prominently displayed at government offices and other public institutions. The Flag Code of India lays down guidelines concerning the proper display, handling and storage of the Tricolour and requires it to be treated with dignity.

Police are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the role of the officials involved. Further details regarding the investigation and any action against those responsible are awaited.

Authorities have also reiterated the importance of following the prescribed guidelines while displaying the national flag, particularly at government institutions and during national celebrations.

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