After a goods vehicle overturned in Pallichal, Thiruvananthapuram, locals and passersby helped set the Tamil Nadu-registered vehicle upright and reload the scattered pineapples, helping the driver save his consignment.

In what was a display of humanity and quick community spirit, passersby in Thiruvananthapuram reloaded crates of pineapples after a Tamil Nadu-registered goods vehicle met with an accident on Thursday, November 26, in Pallichal.

In a video that went viral on social media, the goods vehicle was seen overturned on the roadside, with crates of pineapples scattered across the area. The locals of Pallichal immediately stepped in, set the vehicle upright, and collected the scattered pineapples before reloading them into the vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting a consignment of pineapples to Tamil Nadu when it overturned in Pallichal, Thiruvananthapuram, prompting the locals to rush to the scene and help the driver gather the scattered pineapples from the roadside and reload the crates so his consignment could be saved.

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How Did Locals and Passersby Respond After the Pallichal Crash?

The vehicle, bearing the registration number TN 75 AV 5853, was a Tamil Nadu-registered goods carrier transporting pineapples when it overturned in Pallichal. TN 75 is the Regional Transport Office (RTO) registration code for Kanniyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, indicating the vehicle's registration location.

According to reports, the vehicle was carrying a consignment of pineapples bound for Tamil Nadu when it overturned in Pallichal. The vehicle apparently lost its balance when the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a turn, causing the goods vehicle to overturn and scatter the pineapple crates along the roadside.

As soon as the locals and passersby saw the overturned vehicle and scattered pineapples, they rushed to help the driver, gathered the fruit from the roadside, and reloaded the crates into the goods vehicle.

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After reloading the pineapples onto the vehicle, the locals helped the driver salvage his consignment and continue his journey to Tamil Nadu. The vehicle, which was reportedly able to get back on the road without major cargo loss, turned a stressful roadside mishap into a feel-good story across social media.

Pallichal, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Thiruvananthapuram rural police limits, sits along key corridors connecting parts of the capital district toward Tamil Nadu, making quick local intervention vital whenever a goods carrier runs into trouble.

Kerala's Community Spirit Earns Widespread Appreciation

The viral video of Pallichal locals stepping in to help the Tamil Nadu goods vehicle driver recover his scattered pineapple consignment has drawn widespread appreciation online, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with several users praising the residents for their compassion, quick response, and willingness to help a stranger in distress.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised the locals for displaying humanity and community spirit, with some describing their actions as an example of Kerala's civic sense and willingness to help those in need, while others expressed relief that the driver was able to recover his consignment.

Another section of users compared Kerala's response to how people might react to similar accidents in other parts of the country, especially Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with some using the incident to highlight the state's civic sense and community spirit.

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Meanwhile, Tamil social media users also joined the conversation, expressing gratitude to the Pallichal residents for helping the Tamil Nadu vehicle driver recover his consignment and praising the Malayalis for their gesture of humanity.

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