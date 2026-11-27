The Kerala State Lottery Department have declared the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-79 draw which took place on Friday the 27th of November 2026. Ticket holders right across Kerala can now go and check their numbers to see if they've hit one of the prizes in this week's draw.

The Kerala State Lottery Department have declared the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-79 draw which took place on Friday the 27th of November 2026. Ticket holders right across Kerala can now go and check their numbers to see if they've hit one of the prizes in this week's draw.

The Suvarna Keralam SK-79 draw was held at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction, Palayam), Thiruvananthapuram. The draw had a first prize of Rs 1 crore and was very much in demand.

2nd prize is Rs 30 lakh, 3rd prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are a number of other prizes as well including consolation prizes and rewards from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-79 Result Today, November 27: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-79 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

How To Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

Winners must check their tickets against the official Kerala State Lottery results as published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They must submit the original winning ticket along with the requisite ID proofs within 30 days of the draw.

Winners are to sign the back of their ticket and then follow the official prize claim procedure. The ticket must be kept until the claim is completed.

Congratulations to all the winners of the Suvarna Keralam SK-79 lottery!

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 26/11/2026: Karunya Plus KN-651 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner