A 17-year-old entrepreneur from Kerala has grabbed global attention after sharing a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Meet Raul Jon Aju, popularly known as India's ‘AI Kid’

Raul Jon Aju, a young entrepreneur from Kerala, has become an internet sensation after sharing a photograph with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The 17-year-old met the Russian leader during the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow, where several young artificial intelligence innovators had the opportunity to interact with global leaders.

The three-day international conference began on November 26 and brings together experts and technology enthusiasts to discuss the growing role of artificial intelligence in society, business and science.

Raul shared the photograph on his Instagram account, expressing disbelief at how far his journey had taken him. Recalling his early days of making videos as a child, he said meeting Putin at 17 was an opportunity he had never imagined.

The Russian Embassy also acknowledged his participation, describing him as a schoolboy who developed the ThinkCraft platform. Raul was among the young AI talents who got the opportunity to meet Putin and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

From Making Videos At Nine To Building An AI Startup

Popularly called the 'AI Kid of India', Raul's interest in technology began when he was just nine years old. What started as curiosity about video creation gradually developed into a deeper interest in artificial intelligence and technological innovation.

By the age of 12, he had already developed his first robot, MeBot, as part of a school science project. His early experiments eventually paved the way for his entrepreneurial journey.

Raul went on to establish AI Realm Technologies, a technology venture focused on developing artificial intelligence-based tools and solutions. Reports suggest that his company has developed more than 10 AI tools and employs around 15 people.

His work also extends to educating others about emerging technologies. Through his initiatives, he has reportedly trained nearly five lakh students and learners worldwide, helping them understand and explore artificial intelligence.

Raul Jon Aju's Father Works For Him, Earns Rs 2 Lakh Monthly

One of the most interesting aspects of Raul's entrepreneurial journey is his professional relationship with his father. While most teenagers depend on their parents for financial support, Raul has reportedly employed his father in his own company.

According to reports, his father receives a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh for his work with the organisation.

Raul's decision to bring his father into the business reflects the importance he places on experience and professional guidance. His father has previously worked with major companies, including Amazon, Adobe, Wipro and IBM.

The young entrepreneur has also spoken about how much he values his father's professional experience, explaining that access to information through the internet cannot replace practical knowledge gained over the years.

From experimenting with technology as a nine-year-old to meeting one of the world's most powerful political leaders, Raul's journey has attracted considerable attention. His latest Instagram post has introduced his story to an even wider audience, putting India's emerging young AI talent in the international spotlight.