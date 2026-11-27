The Kerala State Lottery Department will be announcing the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-79 draw on Friday the 27th of November 2026. There are going to be a number of people across Kerala who will be hoping to find out if their numbers have been a winner.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be announcing the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-79 draw on Friday the 27th of November 2026. There are going to be a number of people across Kerala who will be hoping to find out if their numbers have been a winner.

The Suvarna Keralam SK-79 draw is at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction, Palayam), Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize is Rs 1 crore. This is going to be one of the big draws of the day.

The Kerala Lottery Department run their weekly draws and of course there are prizes to be won in all the categories. In addition to the first prize (the Suvarna Keralam), there are second and third prizes as well as a number of consolation prizes.

2nd prize is Rs 30 lakh, 3rd prize is Rs 5 lakh and the other prizes are in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 5,000.

The live draw updates are due from 3pm onwards and the full winning numbers are expected to be out later in the afternoon (around 4.30pm).

Ticket holders are advised to keep their tickets to hand and to check the winning numbers as soon as the results are announced. The full result will contain the winning ticket numbers, the series and the prize categories.

Winners must check their tickets against the official Kerala State Lotteries result document prior to making any claim.