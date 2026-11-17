Kerala CM VD Satheesan's gesture of returning a young Student Police Cadet's salute at a road safety event has gone viral. Netizens praised his humility and respect, calling it an inspiring example of leadership and mutual respect among citizens too.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheeshan has recently gone viral on social media after he warmly returned a young Student Police Cadet's salute after initially missing it while setting aside a welcome sapling during a Road Safety event in Kochi on Sunday, November 15.

VD Satheesan was one of the chief guests alongside Transport Minister C P John and Malayalam actor Mammootty, who serves as the brand ambassador for the newly launched 'Jeeva-Suyatra Mission' road safety initiative. The initiative was part of the state's comprehensive road safety roadmap, cutting traffic fatalities and serious injuries in half by 2030.

However, what truly captured the public's attention beyond the official announcements was the heartwarming display of mutual respect between the Chief Minister and the young cadet, turning a routine protocol moment into an inspiring symbol of grassroots engagement.

Also Read: Keralam Domestic Abuse Horror! Man Assaults Wife, Sets Pet Pitbull on Her, Arrested

Satheeshan’s Viral Moment with Young Cadet Goes Viral

A group of Student Police Cadets (SPC) was on the stage to welcome dignitaries, including Keralam CM VD Satheeshan, Transport Minister CP John, and a four-time National Award winner Mammooty, who were attending the launch of the 'Jeeva-Suyatra Mission' road safety initiative in Kochi.

A young student cadet walked up to the Chief Minister to present him with a sapling and then stood at attention to offer a formal salute. However, Satheeshan initially failed to notice the gesture as he was busy placing the sapling on the table. When the Congress leader was about to sit, he noticed the young cadet standing at attention and saluting him.

The Keralam Chief Minister immediately stood up, turned towards the young cadet, and warmly returned her salute with a smile, acknowledging her gesture and drawing applause from those present at the event.

Scroll to load tweet…

VD Satheeshan, who is often known for his warm and approachable demeanour, grabbed the attention of the crowd with his simple yet grounded gesture, which quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Satheeshan, who is fondly called ‘Pookie CM’ because of his endearing and approachable personality among Gen Z and social media users, has continued to win admiration online, with netizens praising his humility and calling the exchange a heartening example of mutual respect.

‘To Earn Respect, Give Respect': Netizens React To CM's Viral Moment

Keralam CM VD Satheeshan’s heartwarming gesture towards the young cadet drew widespread praise on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users appreciating his respectful response.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised the Chief Minister for acknowledging the young cadet's salute, with some praising his humility and respectful demeanour, while others highlighted the importance of mutual respect and the significance of acknowledging the uniform.

Another section of users praised the young cadet for her confidence and composure, noting how she stood at attention and patiently waited for the Chief Minister to return her salute, while a few also called for such courteous and respectful behaviour from elected representatives.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

VD Satheesan has been serving as the Chief Minister of Keralam since May 18, 2026, when he took the oath as the state's 13th Chief Minister, following the Congress-led UDF's comeback to power with 102 seats in the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Also Read: Sabarimala Temple Opens For The Mandala Makaravilakku Pilgrimage Season