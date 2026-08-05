KSRTC will roll out an AI-powered WhatsApp ticketing system and a 24/7 customer care helpline on August 6 to improve passenger convenience. The corporation will also launch an upgraded courier service and honour top-performing employees.

Booking tickets for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses is set to become more convenient with the launch of an AI-powered WhatsApp ticketing system on August 6. The new service is part of KSRTC's ongoing digital transformation aimed at improving passenger convenience and accessibility. The system will be officially launched by Transport Minister CP John at 11 am at Symphony Hall in Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram.

KSRTC To Launch AI-Powered WhatsApp Ticketing

The AI-powered WhatsApp ticketing platform is expected to simplify the ticket booking process by allowing passengers to book tickets directly through WhatsApp.

During the event, the Transport Minister will also present state-level awards to outstanding KSRTC employees and units. In addition, he will inaugurate KSRTC's new 24/7 customer care toll-free number, 149, and launch an upgraded courier service.

Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan will attend the function as the chief guest. Transport Secretary TV Anupama will deliver the welcome address, while KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Pramoj Shankar will present a report on the corporation's latest initiatives.

Minister Apologises For Controversial Remarks

Meanwhile, Transport Minister CP John has apologised for his recent controversial remarks about women.

Speaking to the media, the minister said he had no intention of targeting anyone and wanted to put the controversy to rest.

"I should have been more careful with my words. I apologise if anyone was hurt," he said, adding that nobody had asked him to issue an apology.

The controversy arose from his earlier remarks that women were "jostling" to board Priyadarshini buses while sending their children to private schools. The comments went viral on social media and drew widespread criticism.