    Kerala: Woman dies of heart attack during abortion surgery in Alappuzha

    Asha was initially admitted to Women's and Child Hospital in Kadapuram for surgery last Friday.  During the surgery, the condition suddenly worsened. Later she was shifted to Alappuzha Vandanam Medical Hospital and was admitted.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    Alappuzha: A woman who underwent abortion surgery died in Alappuzha. The deceased, Asha Sharath, died due to a heart attack following complications during abortion, stated the postmortem report. The relatives requested the medical board to investigate the matter and take action against the culprits.

    Asha was initially admitted to Women's and Child Hospital in Kadapuram for surgery last Friday. The surgery was conducted by a male doctor. During the surgery, the condition suddenly worsened. Later she was shifted to Alappuzha Vandanam Medical Hospital and was admitted. She died the next day. The collector intervened in the allegations of the relatives that the cause of the death was due to medical negligence. The post-mortem was conducted in the presence of expert doctors.

    A preliminary report has substantiated the allegations made by the relatives, confirming complications during the operation. However, the report does not specify the nature of these complications. The post-mortem report indicates that internal organs stopped functioning, and the cause of death was attributed to brain swelling and a heart attack. The relatives assert that the two tests conducted before the surgery showed no issues.

    The relatives also demanded that the police surgeon who conducted the post-mortem should be included in the medical board. The family also demanded that other doctors of Alappuzha Medical College should be removed from the medical board. The surgery was originally scheduled for December 25. A new date was taken for last Friday as the woman doctor was on leave that day. The Ambalapuzha police, who have filed a case of unnatural death, will take further action in the case only after receiving the post-mortem report.

