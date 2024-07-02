Kerala: Woman dies after scooter falls off flyover in Thiruvananthapuram [WATCH]

A tragic accident in Thiruvananthapuram claimed the life of Simi (35) when the scooter she was riding, carrying her daughter Shivanya (3) and sister Sini (32), skidded off an overbridge and crashed into a barrier.

Thiruvananthapuram: A tragic incident occurred when Simi (35), a resident of Kovalam, met with a fatal accident as her scooter fell off a flyover onto the service road at Venpalavattom on the national highway. Simi's daughter Shivanya (3) and sister Sini (32), who were traveling with her, sustained injuries in the incident.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. on Monday when the scooter, carrying Simi (35), her daughter Shivanya (3), and sister Sini (32), fell off the bridge at Venpalavattom. Initial investigations suggest the accident occurred due to loss of control. They were quickly transported to a nearby private hospital, but unfortunately, Simi did not survive her injuries.

Reports indicate that the scooter skidded off the overbridge and collided with the barrier, causing the pillion riders to be thrown off due to the speed and impact of the crash. They fell onto the service road and were rescued by nearby auto-rickshaw drivers.

A case has been registered against Sini who was driving the scooter for carelessness and overspeeding. The police said that it was clear from their statements that it was a long journey.

In the morning, the sisters and the child traveled from Vellar to Kollam and back to Vellar on a two-wheeler, rushing to reach home before the rain. Sini, the driver, reportedly felt suddenly tired and closed her eyes. Initial reports received by the police indicate that this led to the vehicle losing control and hitting the handrail. Police suspect that the accident may have occurred due to Sini falling asleep at the wheel. The Petta police have registered a case against Sini in connection with the incident.



Latest Videos