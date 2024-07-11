Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala witnesses 27 percent rain deficit in June-July

    Kerala is facing a 27% rainfall deficit a month and a half into the monsoon season, receiving only 628.5 mm of rain compared to the expected 864.4 mm from June to July 10.

    Kerala witnesses 27 percent rain deficit in June-July anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is experiencing a rainfall deficit despite being a month and a half into the monsoon season. From June to July 10, the state received 27% less rainfall than expected, with only 628.5 mm of rain compared to the anticipated 864.4 mm. While Kannur, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts received average rainfall, the rest of the state saw below-average rainfall, with Kannur receiving the highest amount at 1093.2 mm, followed by Kasaragod.

    Kasaragod received substantial rainfall, totaling 1012.9 mm, while Idukki and Wayanad experienced significantly lower rainfall levels. Idukki faced a notable 45% rainfall deficit, and Wayanad saw a 42% deficit. The rainfall deficit was widespread, with Alappuzha experiencing a 29% deficit, Ernakulam 38%, and Palakkad 29%. Several other districts, including Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur, also saw significant rainfall deficits ranging from 14% to 38%. Notably, June alone saw a 25% rainfall deficit, highlighting the severity of the situation.

    After a sluggish start in June, the southwest monsoon has gained momentum, covering the entire country by July 2, earlier than usual. India is experiencing above-normal rainfall, with a surplus of at least 2%. A persistent offshore trough along the Maharashtra-north Kerala coasts is driving rainfall over the west coast. Some areas, like Panaji (Goa) and Santacruz (Mumbai), have seen exceptionally heavy rainfall, with daily records reaching 360 mm and 270 mm, respectively. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for intense rainfall in several regions, including Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Mahe, until July 13.
     

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-530 July 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-530 July 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Alarming! Cyber crime rate surges in Kerala's Idukki; Over 700 cases reported in 6 months this year anr

    Alarming! Cyber crime rate surges in Kerala's Idukki; Over 700 cases reported in 6 months this year

    Historic Moment: First container ship 'San Fernando' arrives at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala anr

    Historic Moment: First container ship 'San Fernando' arrives at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala

    1994 ISRO spy case: Ex-Kerala DGP Siby Mathews arrested Nambi Narayanan without proof, reveals CBI chargesheet anr

    1994 ISRO spy case: Ex-Kerala DGP Siby Mathews arrested Nambi Narayanan without proof, reveals CBI chargesheet

    Fight cases against Chancellor legally at your own expense, Kerala Guv tells VCs, university officials anr

    Fight cases against Chancellor legally at your own expense, Kerala Guv tells VCs, university officials

    Recent Stories

    football Darwin Nunez caught in violent brawl with Colombian fans after Uruguay's Copa America exit; WATCH viral videos snt

    Darwin Nunez caught in violent brawl with Colombian fans after Uruguay's Copa America exit; WATCH viral videos

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: How to check CA May exam results at icai.org AJR

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: How to check CA May exam results at icai.org

    World Population Day: Know Date, theme, history, significance ATG

    World Population Day: Know Date, theme, history, significance

    Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI seeks matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka snt

    Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI seeks matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka

    Heavy rains expected in Delhi and Mumbai, 'red alert' in Bihar; check IMD forecast for next 5 days AJR

    Heavy rains expected in Delhi and Mumbai, 'red alert' in Bihar; check IMD forecast for next 5 days

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon