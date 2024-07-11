Kerala witnesses 27 percent rain deficit in June-July

Kerala is facing a 27% rainfall deficit a month and a half into the monsoon season, receiving only 628.5 mm of rain compared to the expected 864.4 mm from June to July 10.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is experiencing a rainfall deficit despite being a month and a half into the monsoon season. From June to July 10, the state received 27% less rainfall than expected, with only 628.5 mm of rain compared to the anticipated 864.4 mm. While Kannur, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts received average rainfall, the rest of the state saw below-average rainfall, with Kannur receiving the highest amount at 1093.2 mm, followed by Kasaragod.

Kasaragod received substantial rainfall, totaling 1012.9 mm, while Idukki and Wayanad experienced significantly lower rainfall levels. Idukki faced a notable 45% rainfall deficit, and Wayanad saw a 42% deficit. The rainfall deficit was widespread, with Alappuzha experiencing a 29% deficit, Ernakulam 38%, and Palakkad 29%. Several other districts, including Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur, also saw significant rainfall deficits ranging from 14% to 38%. Notably, June alone saw a 25% rainfall deficit, highlighting the severity of the situation.

After a sluggish start in June, the southwest monsoon has gained momentum, covering the entire country by July 2, earlier than usual. India is experiencing above-normal rainfall, with a surplus of at least 2%. A persistent offshore trough along the Maharashtra-north Kerala coasts is driving rainfall over the west coast. Some areas, like Panaji (Goa) and Santacruz (Mumbai), have seen exceptionally heavy rainfall, with daily records reaching 360 mm and 270 mm, respectively. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for intense rainfall in several regions, including Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Mahe, until July 13.



