    Kerala: Village officer found dead inside his home in Pathanamthitta

    A village officer of Kadampanad in Pathanamthitta district was found hanging inside his home on Monday.  The family stated that Manoj received a phone call in the morning before his suicide.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 2:47 PM IST


    Pathanamthitta: A village officer of Kadampanad in Pathanamthitta district was found hanging inside his home on Monday (Mar 2). The deceased was identified as Manoj, a resident of Pallikal. The family has made serious allegations regarding his suicide.

    The family expressed their desire to understand the motive behind Manoj's suicide. The family alleged that Manoj had a dispute with workers in the soil mining area. The family stated that Manoj received a phone call in the morning before taking his own life. The relatives emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and indicated that they would report the matter to the police for further attention.

    At the same time, his brother-in-law stated that some officials had taken away the official phone that Manoj was using. The brother-in-law also said that the former village officer, a native of Kundara, was afraid and obtained a transfer from Kadambanad. The police got a suicide note from Manoj's pocket during the inspection. However, at present it is not clear what is in this letter or the reason that led to Manoj's death. 

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 2:47 PM IST
