Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers arrested for abducting woman councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality

Kerala: Four CPM members have been arrested in connection with the abduction of Koothattukulam Municipality councillor Kala Raju, who was freed on the same day.

Kochi: The Koothattukulam police have detained four members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) in relation to the abduction of councillor Kala Raju. The individuals arrested are Arun V Mohan (40), secretary of the Chellakkapadi Branch; Tony Bobby (34), a member of the Kothattukulam Town Branch; Prince Varghese (42), a member of the Chellakkapadi Branch; and Sajith Abraham (40), a member of the Paittakulam Branch.

The woman who was abducted is a councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality, and she was released on Saturday (Jan 18), the same day as the abduction.

“The suspects, who were identifiable persons in the FIR, were apprehended based on CCTV footage, and a detailed investigation is underway,” said a senior official of the Koothattukulam police station.

Investigations have disclosed that Arun V Mohan was present at the time of the abduction and was directly involved in forcibly escorting Kala Raju into the car.

Furthermore, the police have filed cases against 45 people, including the CPM Koothattukulam area secretary, the municipal chairperson, the vice-chairman, and the local secretary of the party. The case was registered after a complaint was filed by Kala Raju’s children.

Kala Raju, a CPM councillor, was allegedly kidnapped by party workers shortly before a no-confidence motion was set to be discussed against the LDF-led Koothattukulam municipality council. She was anticipated to vote in favor of the opposition UDF. The abduction took place in broad daylight as she arrived to cast her vote, and she was taken in the municipal chairperson’s official vehicle.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) shared a video in which the woman councillor allegedly claimed that Congress had offered to clear her loan in a cooperative bank under the party's control.

The Koothattukulam municipality is controlled by the LDF, which holds 13 seats, while the opposition UDF has 11 seats. Additionally, there is one independent member in the 25-member council.

