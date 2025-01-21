Kerala: Man arrested for sexually assaulting, impregnating Class 10 student in Malappuram

A 10th-standard student in Kerala was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man, resulting in her pregnancy. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Kerala: Man arrested for sexually assaulting, impregnating Class 10 student in Malappuram anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Malappuram: A Class 10 student in Malappuram was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man, resulting in her pregnancy. The accused Nikhil, a resident of Vettam in Tirur was arrested by the police under POCSO Act.

Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers arrested for abducting woman councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality

According to reports, the victim's family discovered her pregnancy after she was hospitalized due to health issues. The girl had reportedly concealed the incident from her family. The school authorities later informed the police, leading to Nikhil's arrest.

The police investigation revealed that Nikhil had befriended the victim through social media and repeatedly visited her at home, where he allegedly assaulted her. The police are also investigating whether Nikhil's friends were involved in the crime.

The Childline and police have recorded the victim's statement, and a detailed investigation is underway.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala joins Tamil Nadu urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations, assembly passes resolution dmn

Kerala joins Tamil Nadu urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations, assembly passes resolution

Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers arrested for abducting woman councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality Kala Raju anr

Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers arrested for abducting woman councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality

Harassment over skin tone: Kerala man arrested at airport after wife dies by suicide in Malappuram anr

Harassment over skin tone: Kerala man arrested at airport after wife dies by suicide in Malappuram

Karnataka SHOCKER! Kerala businessman robbed, miscreants flee with car near Mysuru; WATCH viral video vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! Kerala businessman robbed, miscreants flee with car near Mysuru; WATCH viral video

Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma sentenced to death penalty anr

Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma receives death penalty, uncle sentenced to 3 years in jail

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS) vkp

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check NTI

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon