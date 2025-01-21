Kerala: Man arrested for sexually assaulting, impregnating Class 10 student in Malappuram

A 10th-standard student in Kerala was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man, resulting in her pregnancy. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Malappuram: A Class 10 student in Malappuram was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man, resulting in her pregnancy. The accused Nikhil, a resident of Vettam in Tirur was arrested by the police under POCSO Act.

Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers arrested for abducting woman councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality

According to reports, the victim's family discovered her pregnancy after she was hospitalized due to health issues. The girl had reportedly concealed the incident from her family. The school authorities later informed the police, leading to Nikhil's arrest.

The police investigation revealed that Nikhil had befriended the victim through social media and repeatedly visited her at home, where he allegedly assaulted her. The police are also investigating whether Nikhil's friends were involved in the crime.

The Childline and police have recorded the victim's statement, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Latest Videos