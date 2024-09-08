Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Under-fire ADGP MR Ajith Kumar may advance leave amidst probe, call for removal and controversies

    ADGP MR Ajith Kumar may advance his leave to September 9 amidst ongoing investigations and controversies. He faces serious allegations, including leaking phone calls, murder, and involvement with a gold smuggling gang. 

    Kerala: Under-fire ADGP MR Ajith Kumar may advance leave amidst probe, call for removal and controversies dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 5:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a latest development, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar is likely to advance his leave amidst ongoing investigations and controversies surrounding him. Although his leave was initially approved from September 14 to 17, sources indicate that he may submit a request tomorrow (Sep 9) to advance it. In that case, Ajith Kumar might enter leave as early as Monday (Sep 9).

    Also Read: Kerala: Newborn baby's body discovered in bag at Thrissur Railway Station

    Ajith Kumar had earlier requested to be sidelined due to the ongoing investigations and controversies surrounding him. However, the government had not approved his request. The ADGP is facing serious allegations, including leaking phone calls, murder, and involvement with a gold smuggling gang. The police investigation into these allegations is ongoing. The probe is being carried out by DGP Darvesh Saheb. 

    The allegation raised by PV Anvar MLA against Ajith Kumar has led to demands from within the government and the Left Front to remove him from his position. After claims about his meeting with an RSS leader surfaced, the demand gathered pace. Opposition parties have also called for his ouster. There is strong demand for the Chief Minister to make a decision on the matter without waiting for the special investigation report.

    Also Read: Meet Sudha Devadas, panchayat member becomes Kerala's first woman 'drone pilot'

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala rain update: Low-pressure area forms over Kerala coast, yellow alert issued in 7 districts on September 9 dmn

    Kerala rain update: Low-pressure area forms over Kerala coast, yellow alert issued in 7 districts tomorrow

    Meet Sudha Devadas, panchayat member becomes Kerala's first woman 'drone pilot' dmn

    Meet Sudha Devadas, panchayat member becomes Kerala's first woman 'drone pilot'

    Kerala: Newborn baby's body discovered in bag at Thrissur Railway Station dmn

    Kerala: Newborn baby's body discovered in bag at Thrissur Railway Station

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-668 September 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-668 September 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Chimmini Dam to be opened to public on September 13 2024 anr

    Kerala: Chimmini Dam to be opened to public on September 13

    Recent Stories

    Bihar SHOCKER! Mentally-ill man beheads 9-year-old boy in Begusarai, arrested after crowd catches him shk

    Bihar SHOCKER! Mentally-ill man beheads 9-year-old boy in Begusarai, arrested after crowd catches him

    Deepika Padukone's healthy pregnancy diet vkp

    Deepika Padukone's healthy pregnancy diet

    Acid Rain Explained: What it is and it's impact on the Environment NTI

    Acid Rain Explained: What it is and it's impact on the Environment

    Belagavi Muslim youth install Ganesha idol in Dargah, celebrate festival along with Hindus vkp

    Belagavi: Muslim youth install Ganesha idol in Dargah, celebrate festival along with Hindus

    Bangladesh seeks Sheikh Hasina's extradition to put her on trial for 'mass killings & crimes against humanity snt

    Bangladesh seeks Sheikh Hasina's extradition to put her on trial for 'mass killings & crimes against humanity'

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon