Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops arrest 134 in massive crackdown on drugs, 114 cases registered across state

Kochi: As part of ‘Operation D-Hunt’, a massive statewide anti-drug drive conducted on April 3, 2025, police across Kerala inspected 2,139 individuals suspected of drug-related activities. The special operation resulted in the registration of 114 cases and the arrest of 134 individuals for possession and sale of banned narcotic substances.

Police seized several types of illegal drugs during the raids, including MDMA: 9.08 grams, Ganja (Cannabis): 3.408 kilograms, Ganja-laced beedis: 78 pieces

The drive was initiated to identify and take stringent legal action against individuals involved in the storage and distribution of illegal drugs across the state.

To strengthen public participation in the fight against narcotics, the police have set up a 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room. Citizens can report drug-related information by calling 9497927797. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

The campaign is being carried out under the direct supervision of the ADGP (Law and Order). Supporting the initiative are specialized units like the State-level Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Cell, NDPS Coordination Cell, and Range-level Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Cells, all functioning with renewed focus to intensify the crackdown on narcotics.

