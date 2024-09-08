Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Sudha Devadas, panchayat member becomes Kerala's first woman 'drone pilot'

    Sudha Devadas, a 51-year-old panchayat member from Thrissur, Kerala, has become one of the first women in the state to obtain a drone pilot certification. She emphasizes women's financial independence and pursuing their passions.

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    Thrissur: Sudha Devadas, a panchayat member from Thrissur, has made history by becoming one of the first women in Kerala to obtain a drone pilot certification. She emphasizes the importance of women's financial independence and pursuing their passions, despite facing challenges. "Empowering women to be self-sufficient is crucial for achieving gender equality in India. Women must recognize their hidden talents, nurture them, and pursue what brings them joy," she says.

    Sudha, a 51-year-old community resource person for Kudumbashree, was bestowed with the title of "drone pilot" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. She has been an elected member of the Kuzhoor panchayat and has been engaged in farming activities for several years. Sudha was among 49 women selected for a drone training program in Chennai and has been actively involved in various roles within Kudumbashree, including gender training programs and as a director of the Mahila Rice Producers Company.

    She was recently invited to the "Lakhpati Didis" convention in Maharashtra, where she had an unexpected interaction with the Prime Minister. "I shared my experience with the PM, detailing our women's self-help group 'Prakriti' and my drone training. He jokingly referred to me as a 'drone pilot,' and the title has stuck since," Sudha recalls.

    Kudumbashree leaders are impressed by Sudha's transformation, citing her evolution into a resource person capable of training others in areas like gender equity and entrepreneurship. Sudha highlights the benefits of using drones in farming, including reduced time and side effects in applying fertilizers and insecticides. She has received a drone worth Rs 8L from the Central government, further enabling her to pursue her passion.

