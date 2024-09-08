Kerala: Newborn baby's body discovered in bag at Thrissur Railway Station

A newborn baby's body was found abandoned in a bag on the overbridge of Thrissur railway station on Sunday (Sep 8) at 8:45 am. The baby, suspected to be only one day old, was found by railway employees who opened the bag.

According to eyewitnesses, the bag was found near the lift on the overbridge, and when it was opened by a railway employee, the baby's body was found inside. The baby is suspected to be only one day old.

Ravitha, a cleaning staff, told Asianet News that Shobhana, another cleaning staff, found the bag while she came to clean the area at 8:45 am. She informed the RPF officer, who then asked her to open the bag. When she opened it, the baby's body was found inside. Ravitha said that it seemed like the baby was brought there only a short while ago.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to determine who abandoned the baby's body. This incident comes just months after a similar incident in Malappuram, where a baby's body was found abandoned in a drain.

The baby's body has been shifted to the district hospital morgue for further examination.

