Kerala: Ants found in head wound after stitching, patient alleges medical negligence at govt hospital in Ranni

A man from Ranni, Pathanamthitta alleged medical negligence after ants were found inside a recently stitched wound at a government hospital.

Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: A case of alleged medical negligence has been reported from Ranni Taluk Hospital in Pathanamthitta, where a patient claimed that ants were found inside a wound that had been stitched at the facility. The patient, Sunil Abraham, a native of Blockpadi, Ranni, has raised serious concerns regarding the quality of treatment received at the hospital. His family is now planning to file an official complaint with the State Health Minister.

According to Sunil, he sustained a head injury after fainting due to low blood pressure on Sunday evening. He reached Ranni Taluk Hospital around 7 PM, where doctors treated the wound on his forehead and applied five stitches. He was then referred to Pathanamthitta General Hospital for a CT scan.

After intense pain in the wound, doctors found the presence of ants inside the stitched wound

However, while en route to the hospital, Sunil experienced intense pain at the site of the stitches. Upon examination at Pathanamthitta, doctors and accompanying family members were shocked to discover that ants were present inside the stitched wound.

A scan reportedly revealed the presence of two ants inside the wound that had been recently stitched. Following this, doctors at Pathanamthitta removed the initial stitches, extracted the ants, and re-stitched the wound. The re-stitching was done within three and a half hours of the initial procedure at Ranni Taluk Hospital.

Sunil and his family have alleged gross negligence in the handling and hygiene of the wound treatment and demanded strict action. The case has triggered concern among locals over the standards of healthcare in government hospitals.

