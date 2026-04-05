Saranya G.S., a Kerala-based IT professional who went missing during a trek in Karnataka’s Kodagu, has been found alive after a four-day search. She got separated from her group while trekking to Tadiandamol and sent a message saying she was lost. A large search team later located her in the forest. She is safe and will undergo a medical check-up.

In a major relief, Saranya G.S., a 36-year-old woman from Kerala who went missing during a trek in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, has been found alive. Officials confirmed that she was located after a massive four-day search operation in the forest area. She is safe and will be taken to Madikeri Medical College for a medical check-up. Her rescue has brought relief to her family and to the many people who were closely following the case.

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Trip to Tadiandamol turns into crisis

Saranya, a native of Iyyankode in Nadapuram, Kozhikode, works as a software engineer in Kochi. She had travelled alone to Kodagu after booking an online trek to Tadiandamol, the highest peak in the district.

Before starting her journey, forest department staff had warned her about the presence of wild elephants in the area and advised caution. She later checked into a homestay in Yavakapadi.

On the morning of April 2, she joined a group of around ten people to begin the trek.

Lost during trek, sends distress message

During the trek, Saranya got separated from the group and lost her way. Around 2 PM, she sent a message to the homestay staff saying that she was lost. Other members of the group returned safely by evening. When Saranya did not return, concern grew quickly.

Some trekkers later said they had last seen her at the hilltop, where she was playing with a dog. She had told them she would come down on her own.

Her family managed to speak to her once after she went missing. During the call, she said she had lost her way. After that, her phone became unreachable.

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Large-scale search operation launched

As soon as the alert was raised, forest officials, police, local residents, and members of tribal communities started a search operation. The search team grew to around 150 people, including a police dog squad. Teams combed the forest area for days, but there was no sign of her at first.

At one stage, more than 80 people continued the search daily, covering difficult terrain and dense forest areas. The lack of mobile signal made tracking her location even harder.

Family’s hope and concerns

Saranya’s family had been deeply worried but remained hopeful. Her father, Gopi, said they believed she would be found safe. Her brother, Shyam, who joined the search team, said he was confused about how she could get lost. He pointed out that the trekking path is usually clear and easy to follow.

He also said Saranya is an experienced trekker and knows how to handle such situations. The family had even asked authorities to consider all possible angles during the search.

Support from authorities

Saranya’s family also met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who assured them that all efforts would be made to find her. He said he would instruct officials to intensify the search.

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Meanwhile, a missing complaint had been filed earlier at Nadapuram police station in Kerala after her family learned she had not returned.

Her family members had travelled to Coorg and stayed there during the search operation.

Relief after four days

After four long days, search teams finally located Saranya in the forest area. Officials have confirmed that she is safe.

Details about how she survived in the forest are not yet clear, and further information is expected after her medical check-up and questioning.

Authorities often advise trekkers to stay with their group, follow marked paths, and remain cautious in wildlife zones. Saranya’s rescue has ended a tense search and brought relief to many, but it also serves as an important reminder about safety during such adventures.