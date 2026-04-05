A Nashik YouTuber, Ravindra Erande, has been booked in a sexual exploitation case after police found 121 objectionable videos during a blackmail probe. The case began with a complaint against former employee Akash Bakre but later revealed serious allegations. A woman accused Erande of exploiting her with false job promises. 4 people are in custody.

A shocking case has come to light in Maharashtra's Nashik, where a complaint of blackmail has turned into a serious sexual exploitation investigation. YouTuber and Editor Ravindra Ganpat Erande had approached the Satpur police station, claiming that his former employee Akash Bakre was threatening to leak his private videos and demanding ₹12 lakh. Acting quickly, police arrested four people linked to the blackmail attempt, according to a report by News18. However, as the investigation moved forward, the case took an unexpected turn.

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121 objectionable videos recovered

During the probe, police seized several digital devices, including mobile phones, pen drives, tablets, and memory cards. Forensic analysis of these devices revealed around 121 objectionable videos and photos. According to officials, these recordings were linked to Erande and showed him in compromising situations with multiple women.

This discovery shifted the focus of the case from blackmail to serious allegations of exploitation.

Woman accuses YouTuber of exploitation

Following the findings, a woman came forward and filed a complaint against Erande. She alleged that he had sexually exploited her several times by promising to help her get a government job.

The incidents reportedly took place at different hotels. Based on her complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 69 related to sexual relations obtained through deceit.

Charges under the IT Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been added.

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Training centre linked to accused

Police sources said Erande ran a training centre in Savarkar Nagar, which was registered in his wife's name. Akash Bakre had worked there earlier. After losing his job, he later rejoined Erande's media setup. During this time, he allegedly discovered hidden folders on office computers.

Bakre is said to have stolen a hard disk containing sensitive material. He then began blackmailing Erande by sending sample images and initially took ₹10,000 as advance money, News18 report added.

Police continue deeper investigation

At present, four accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details may emerge soon.

Officials have also appealed to other possible victims to come forward without fear. They have assured that identities will be kept confidential and counselling support will be provided if needed.

Second major case in Nashik after infamous Ashok Kharat case

This incident comes soon after another controversial case linked to Ashok Kharat, making it the second major scandal in Nashik involving people connected to media or online platforms. Police have said they are taking the matter seriously and are examining all digital evidence carefully. Efforts are also being made to identify other victims who may be connected to the case.

Authorities confirmed that Erande and others involved are currently in police custody. The Satpur police station team is continuing its work to understand the full scale of the case.

Officials believe more facts could come out as digital evidence is studied further. The case has raised serious concerns about misuse of influence and trust.