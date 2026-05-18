Ever wondered what a minister in Kerala earns? While the basic pay is just ₹2,000, various allowances push their monthly salary to ₹97,429. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan's package is even bigger, at around ₹1.85 lakh, and includes perks such as an official bungalow, cars, and a lifetime pension.

After a 10-year gap, the UDF is back in power in Kerala. V.D. Satheesan has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister, leading a team of 20 other ministers. These ministers now have the huge responsibility of running their departments, facing tough questions from the opposition in the assembly, and working for the people's welfare. So, let's take a look at the salary and perks they get for this high-pressure job.

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You might be surprised to know that a minister's basic salary is just ₹2,000. But that's not the full story. They get a Dearness Allowance (DA) of ₹38,429 and a constituency allowance of ₹40,000. On top of that, there's a travel allowance of ₹17,000. So, the total monthly salary for a minister comes to ₹97,429.

The benefits don't stop there. All ministers and their families get full medical coverage. They are also eligible for a vehicle advance of ₹10 lakh and a house advance of ₹20 lakh. Plus, each minister gets an official residence, a car, and a pilot vehicle.

Chief Minister's Salary and Benefits

As the Chief Minister, V.D. Satheesan's salary is higher. Reports say he will get around ₹1,85,000 per month, which includes his basic pay and all allowances. He also gets an official car and a pilot vehicle for his convoy. The Kerala CM has special allowances for train and air travel too.

The CM and his family get completely free medical treatment. And here's a big one: even after his 5-year term ends, he will receive a pension for life. His official residence is Cliff House, a government bungalow with tight 24-hour security.