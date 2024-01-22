Kerala: Transport Department appoints 10-member committee to file suggestions on new reforms

The decision to purchase electric buses will be influenced by the discussions held during this meeting based on the submitted report. Additionally, reports are suggesting that the consideration of raising the ticket price to sustain the operation of electric buses is also on the table.

Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC is set to present a report on the cost implications of acquiring electric buses amid the ongoing controversy today. In response to the situation, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has convened a meeting with KSRTC officials in Thiruvananthapuram district today. The decision to purchase electric buses will be influenced by the discussions held during this meeting based on the submitted report. Additionally, reports are suggesting that the consideration of raising the ticket price to sustain the operation of electric buses is also on the table.

The minister also said that electric buses are not economically viable. He expressed the view that purchasing an expensive bus and operating it at a ticket price of Rs 10 would not be a profitable venture. The Transport Department has appointed a 10-member committee to submit the recommendations for the new reforms. The new committee is chaired by the Senior Deputy Transport Commissioner.

There is also a demand to keep the e-bus and increase the fare by Rs 10. Currently, the passengers can travel up to 15 km in one route for Rs 10. An alternative proposal is to keep the minimum at 10 and increase the rate after the fair stage. The Transport Minister will discuss the KSRTC report with the Chief Minister and take the final decision on the e-bus.

Meanwhile, the minister decided to make the driving tests in the state tougher. The minister stated that the driving test and learner's test should be revised. The minister suggested the reforms on the basis that the current driving test is relatively easy and the reason for the increase in accidents is a lack of driving skills.

KB Ganesh Kumar announced that a plan is in the works to ensure accurate and timely payment of salaries for KSRTC employees. If the plan is put into action, the minister said that the salary crisis within KSRTC can be resolved within three months.

Moreover, the minister informed that the matter of increasing the ticket price in e-buses is being considered. After discussions with various unions, the minister said that cost auditing of each bus will be carried out to find unprofitable routes. The minister's stance on electric buses has also caused surprise among the people.



