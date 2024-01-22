Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Transport Department appoints 10-member committee to file suggestions on new reforms

    The decision to purchase electric buses will be influenced by the discussions held during this meeting based on the submitted report. Additionally, reports are suggesting that the consideration of raising the ticket price to sustain the operation of electric buses is also on the table.

    Kerala: Transport Department appoints 10-member committee to file suggestions on new reforms rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC is set to present a report on the cost implications of acquiring electric buses amid the ongoing controversy today. In response to the situation, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has convened a meeting with KSRTC officials in Thiruvananthapuram district today. The decision to purchase electric buses will be influenced by the discussions held during this meeting based on the submitted report. Additionally, reports are suggesting that the consideration of raising the ticket price to sustain the operation of electric buses is also on the table.

    The minister also said that electric buses are not economically viable. He expressed the view that purchasing an expensive bus and operating it at a ticket price of Rs 10 would not be a profitable venture. The Transport Department has appointed a 10-member committee to submit the recommendations for the new reforms. The new committee is chaired by the Senior Deputy Transport Commissioner. 

    There is also a demand to keep the e-bus and increase the fare by Rs 10. Currently, the passengers can travel up to 15 km in one route for Rs 10. An alternative proposal is to keep the minimum at 10 and increase the rate after the fair stage. The Transport Minister will discuss the KSRTC report with the Chief Minister and take the final decision on the e-bus.

    Meanwhile, the minister decided to make the driving tests in the state tougher. The minister stated that the driving test and learner's test should be revised. The minister suggested the reforms on the basis that the current driving test is relatively easy and the reason for the increase in accidents is a lack of driving skills.

    KB Ganesh Kumar announced that a plan is in the works to ensure accurate and timely payment of salaries for KSRTC employees. If the plan is put into action, the minister said that the salary crisis within KSRTC can be resolved within three months. 

    Moreover, the minister informed that the matter of increasing the ticket price in e-buses is being considered. After discussions with various unions, the minister said that cost auditing of each bus will be carried out to find unprofitable routes. The minister's stance on electric buses has also caused surprise among the people.


     

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 8:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 22 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP to hold various celebrations in the state over Ayodhya Ram temple Consecration

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple collected over Rs 6 crore after PM Modi's visit anr

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple collected over Rs 6 crore after PM Modi's visit

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-635 January 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-635 January 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: 8 students booked for ragging junior student at GVHSS Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: 8 students booked for ragging junior student at GVHSS Kozhikode

    Kerala news live 21 January 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News Highlights: Man-eater tiger Rudran to again undergo surgery

    Recent Stories

    There's Shiva in my name, Ram in CM's name: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    There’s Shiva in my name, Ram in CM’s name: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    First accident on Mumbai Atal Setu car rams into divider overturns WATCH gcw

    First accident on Mumbai's Atal Setu; car rams into divider, overturns (WATCH)

    Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh-Celebs off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Inauguration RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh-Celebs off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Inaugura

    PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath

    PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath

    kerala news live 22 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP to hold various celebrations in the state over Ayodhya Ram temple Consecration

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon