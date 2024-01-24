Kerala: Tamil Nadu natives dies in elephant attack in Idukki

Idukki: A wild elephant attack in Thenmala, close to Gundumala, claimed the life of a Tamil Nadu local. K Palaraj, a Coimbatore Dobippalayam native, aged 73, passed away. The event happened at Mary's residence, which is close to the temple in Thenmala Lower Division, at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday during the marriage celebration.

Palaraj went to the wedding with his family. Amidst the festivities, there was loud singing. It is believed that many people were unaware that the elephant arrived by itself as a result. The relatives said that as Palaraj was old he was unable to flee quickly enough. There is a reserve forest close by. The wild elephant has reportedly been roaming by itself for days. The attack was carried out by this elephant, according to information provided by the forest department.

Meanwhile, in Idukki BL Ram, one person was injured in an attack by the elephant Chakkakomban. Sounder Rajan (60), a native of BL Ram, was injured. The wild tusker attacked while working on the farm. The grandson who was with him ran away and informed the locals.

After the attack, the forest department officials chased away Chakkakomban who was stationed on the farm. Only after that official was able to save Soundaraj. Soundaraj, who suffered both broken arms and severe chest injuries, was taken to Rajkumari Private Hospital and after initial treatment was taken to Tamil Nadu's Theni Medical College.