The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-62 lottery results for July 24. Participants can now check the winning numbers for various prize tiers, including a first prize of Rs 1 Crore. The draw was conducted in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-62 lottery results for Friday, July 24. Thousands of participants who purchased tickets for today's draw can now check whether they have won one of the attractive cash prizes by matching their ticket numbers with the official result list.

The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala Lottery Department officials. The winning numbers for all prize categories, including the first prize, consolation prize, second prize and other prize tiers, have now been released.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-62 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: RU227527

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 227527

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: RU107023

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: RY561270

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0382, 1103, 1314, 1720, 2234, 2813, 3512, 4192, 4519, 4561, 4920, 6916, 6930, 7006, 7065, 7315, 8192, 8856, 9968

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0823, 4662, 4812, 4927, 5609, 5931

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0324, 1565, 1921, 2246, 2320, 2792, 2946, 3027, 3470, 3605, 3722, 4043, 4766, 5160, 5389, 5588, 6180, 6271, 6767, 6864, 7407, 8143, 8594, 8858, 9414.

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0088, 0400, 0455, 0713, 0722, 0854, 1439, 1447, 1807, 2269, 2516, 2518, 2582, 2717, 2827, 3083, 3167, 3203, 3241, 3297, 3387, 3413, 3647, 3838, 3947, 4578, 4603, 4627, 4820, 4943, 5081, 5140, 5758, 5868, 5932, 5994, 6089, 6290, 6487, 6621, 6719, 6727, 6885, 6982, 7073, 7289, 7299, 7307, 7345, 7347, 7483, 7644, 7670, 7774, 7952, 7962, 8063, 8092, 8231, 8244, 8504, 8573, 8757, 8763, 8798, 8836, 8866, 8920, 9004, 9067, 9277, 9298, 9370, 9545, 9702, 9705.

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0049, 0051, 0171, 0328, 0381, 0540, 0680, 0752, 0761, 0990, 1171, 1255, 1264, 1358, 1450, 2047, 2148, 2406, 2450, 2623, 2704, 2775, 2849, 2915, 3050, 3056, 3205, 3424, 3558, 3700, 3781, 3919, 3956, 4164, 4306, 4322, 4325, 4346, 4411, 4504, 4605, 4786, 4926, 4993, 5182, 5268, 5273, 5378, 5659, 5777, 5807, 6299, 6599, 6617, 6777, 6862, 6959, 6991, 7109, 7158, 7180, 7197, 7211, 7220, 7416, 7493, 7508, 7526, 7594, 7639, 7697, 7753, 7998, 8082, 8107, 8126, 8302, 8367, 8480, 8565, 8587, 8700, 8720, 8888, 8897, 8971, 9069, 9398, 9490, 9547, 9822, 9823.

9th Prize – Rs 100: 0009, 0087, 0089, 0103, 0109, 0357, 0388, 0396, 0501, 0509, 0548, 0605, 0655, 0679, 0699, 0711, 0717, 0725, 0792, 0852, 0856, 0866, 0867, 0914, 0978, 0989, 1209, 1259, 1271, 1504, 1564, 1605, 1644, 1803, 1828, 1841, 1887, 1890, 1945, 2014, 2053, 2283, 2297, 2400, 2502, 2506, 2577, 2870, 2883, 2902, 2975, 3066, 3328, 3336, 3362, 3409, 3429, 3639, 3681, 3718, 3813, 3852, 4025, 4059, 4127, 4150, 4202, 4231, 4240, 4253, 4285, 4407, 4518, 4708, 4746, 4880, 4906, 4978, 5035, 5106, 5136, 5138, 5150, 5291, 5295, 5420, 5476, 5526, 5550, 5593, 5595, 5687, 5724, 5731, 5736, 5769, 5889, 6048, 6160, 6270, 6314, 6380, 6419, 6758, 6783, 6788, 6807, 6966, 7018, 7021, 7329, 7341, 7366, 7390, 7444, 7627, 7650, 7712, 7742, 7783, 7938, 8123, 8184, 8255, 8269, 8273, 8280, 8323, 8512, 8532, 8585, 8615, 8664, 8691, 8832, 8934, 8945, 9147, 9230, 9317, 9555, 9835, 9861, 9938.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-62 Lottery Result Today (July 24): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully with the official results published by the Kerala State Lottery Department. In case of any discrepancy, the official gazette published by the department will be treated as the final authority.

Prize winners should preserve their original lottery tickets in good condition, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during the claim verification process. Winners claiming higher-value prizes will also be required to submit valid identity proof, complete the necessary documentation and follow the procedures prescribed by the Kerala Lottery Department.

The Kerala State Lottery remains one of India's most popular government-run lottery schemes, offering weekly draws and substantial prize money through its various lottery series. Every draw attracts thousands of participants hoping to win life-changing cash rewards.

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