The Kerala Lottery Department will conduct the Suvarna Keralam SK-62 draw, with results to be announced following the event. Participants should check winning numbers exclusively through official channels. Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official gazette, which is the final authority for results.

The KeralaLottery Department is set to conduct the Suvarna Keralam SK-62 lottery draw on Friday, July 24, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. As of now, the results have not yet been declared.

The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala State Lottery officials. Once the draw concludes, the official winning numbers for all prize categories will be released and made available through the Kerala Lottery Department's authorised channels.

Participants are advised to rely only on official sources while checking the results and avoid unverified lists circulating on social media or messaging platforms. Winners should carefully match their ticket numbers with the published results before claiming any prize.

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The Kerala State Lottery is among India's most popular government-run lottery schemes, conducting regular weekly draws with attractive prize pools. The Suvarna Keralam series has consistently drawn significant interest from lottery enthusiasts across the state.

After the results are announced, winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official gazette published by the Kerala Lottery Department. If there is any discrepancy between online results and the gazette notification, the gazette shall be treated as the final authority.

Prize winners are also advised to preserve their original lottery tickets in good condition. Depending on the prize amount, winners may be required to submit identity proof, complete verification formalities and claim their prize within the deadline specified by the department.

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