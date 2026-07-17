The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-61 lottery result on July 17, 2026. The draw features multiple prize categories. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers exclusively through official sources like the department's website or gazette.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-61 Lottery Result on Friday, July 17, 2026. Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the weekly draw, which offers multiple prize categories, including the coveted first prize.

The draw will be conducted under the supervision of Kerala Lottery officials at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. As per the department's schedule, the winning numbers are expected to be declared in the afternoon, following the official draw procedure.

Participants are advised to keep their tickets ready and verify the winning numbers only through the official Kerala Lottery Department website or the gazette notification once the results are published. The official result will be treated as final in case of any discrepancy with unofficial sources.

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The Suvarna Keralam lottery features several prize categories, including the first prize, second prize, third prize, consolation prize and numerous lower-tier prizes, giving participants multiple chances to win.

Winners should carefully match their ticket number, series and prize category with the official result. Those holding winning tickets must preserve the original ticket in good condition, as it will be required during the prize claim process. For higher-value prizes, winners must complete identity verification and submit the necessary documents within the deadline prescribed by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Applicable taxes and statutory deductions will be deducted before the prize amount is released.

The Suvarna Keralam SK-61 result will be updated as soon as the official draw concludes. Until then, participants should rely only on verified sources and avoid unconfirmed winning numbers circulating on social media or messaging platforms.

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