The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-58 draw results for June 26. The draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, awarded the Rs 1 crore first prize to ticket number RW 618248.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-58 lottery draw held on June 26, with thousands of ticket holders checking whether luck was on their side. The government-run weekly lottery continues to attract widespread participation across Kerala due to its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure.

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The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala Lottery officials. Participants can now verify their ticket numbers against the officially released results to determine if they have won a prize.

The first prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number RW 618248. Apart from the jackpot, the lottery also features multiple prize categories, including the second prize of Rs 30 lakh, third prize of Rs 5 lakh, and several consolation and lower-tier cash prizes, giving participants multiple chances to win.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-58 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-58 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: RW 618248

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 618248.

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: RV 890583

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: RV 374659

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0268, 0365, 0522, 0577, 0854, 1052, 1220, 1942, 2676, 3088, 4754, 5374, 6004, 7675, 7779, 7857, 8335, 9842, 9998.

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0183, 0808, 5291, 5675, 9089, 9418.

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0199, 0623, 0747, 0753, 1248, 1303, 1459, 1726, 2172, 2295, 2727, 2943, 3176, 3314, 3584, 3643, 4096, 5242, 5934, 6232, 6459, 6541, 7438, 8239, 9403.

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0067, 0116, 0284, 0446, 0939, 1096, 1293, 1341, 1381, 1655, 1863, 2227, 2308, 2558, 2629, 2636, 2729, 2752, 2780, 2854, 3001, 3246, 3274, 3446, 3531, 3641, 3663, 3811, 3892, 4078, 4186, 4218, 4251, 4376, 4390, 4869, 4933, 4980, 5170, 5466, 5560, 5752, 5806, 5925, 5950, 6115, 6637, 6638, 6695, 6708, 6944, 6956, 6995, 7058, 7134, 7179, 7277, 7298, 7491, 7578, 7671, 7781, 7960, 8019, 8114, 8795, 8872, 8885, 8897, 8908, 8967, 8989, 9122, 9193, 9448, 9754.

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0170, 0378, 0567, 0569, 0670, 0862, 0973, 1011, 1045, 1053, 1246, 1257, 1562, 1610, 1705, 1743, 1856, 2016, 2022, 2126, 2133, 2197, 2277, 2354, 2375, 2380, 2463, 2524, 2601, 2734, 2787, 2911, 2967, 3083, 3654, 3656, 3699, 3730, 3812, 3827, 4087, 4094, 4135, 4406, 4407, 4605, 4646, 4674, 4770, 4829, 4912, 4914, 4952, 5005, 5006, 5121, 5343, 5584, 5834, 5877, 6094, 6133, 6342, 6408, 6621, 6639, 7083, 7098, 7152, 7306, 7518, 7607, 7921, 7957, 8125, 8331, 8341, 8431, 8480, 8540, 8594, 8962, 9021, 9034, 9042, 9156, 9249, 9401, 9800, 9825, 9886, 9893.

9th Prize – Rs 100: 0247, 0439, 0535, 0651, 0686, 0704, 0717, 0846, 0864, 1041, 1078, 1331, 1366, 1407, 1416, 1458, 1484, 1502, 1514, 1535, 1547, 1939, 2015, 2085, 2159, 2162, 2312, 2347, 2450, 2486, 2513, 2525, 2626, 2767, 2784, 2814, 3054, 3075, 3259, 3318, 3347, 3380, 3556, 3684, 3952, 3968, 4133, 4194, 4287, 4392, 4480, 4497, 4521, 4553, 4558, 4713, 4788, 4801, 4922, 4931, 5000, 5042, 5045, 5051, 5063, 5073, 5087, 5124, 5196, 5206, 5250, 5355, 5426, 5493, 5516, 5658, 5765, 5773, 5889, 5926, 6149, 6194, 6418, 6533, 6539, 6579, 6594, 6673, 6704, 6718, 6818, 6883, 6893, 6987, 7009, 7060, 7079, 7100, 7109, 7130, 7196, 7255, 7314, 7705, 7708, 7726, 7741, 7754, 7792, 7794, 7834, 7856, 7933, 8077, 8089, 8127, 8194, 8497, 8523, 8581, 8718, 8818, 8901, 8955, 8995, 9007, 9209, 9363, 9546, 9599, 9617, 9625, 9657, 9662, 9713, 9742, 9778, 9815, 9821, 9854, 9888, 9900, 9934, 9973.

Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette, which serves as the final authority in the event of any discrepancy. The complete list of winning numbers across all prize categories has been published by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Prize winners must submit the original winning ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents to the designated lottery office or an authorised bank within the prescribed claim period. The ticket should be signed on the reverse side and kept in good condition, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted for verification.

Lottery prizes are subject to applicable taxes under government regulations, and winners should ensure all formalities are completed before claiming the prize amount. Those winning smaller prizes may be able to claim their reward through authorised lottery agents or designated banks, while higher-value prizes require verification by lottery authorities.

The Kerala State Lottery remains one of India's oldest and most trusted government-operated lottery systems, with proceeds contributing to various welfare and development initiatives in the state. Participants are encouraged to rely only on official result notifications and authorised sources while verifying their tickets.

With the results now declared, ticket holders can check the complete winning list to see whether they have secured the jackpot or any of the other prize categories in the Suvarna Keralam SK-58 draw.

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