The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the Suvarna Keralam SK-58 draw on June 26. This government-run lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore alongside a tiered prize structure. The draw is held transparently under official supervision in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to conduct the Suvarna Keralam SK-58 lottery draw on June 26, with thousands of ticket holders eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. The government-run lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes through a transparent selection process.

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The draw is scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of officials from the Kerala State Lottery Department. As per the usual schedule, the winning numbers are expected to be announced in the afternoon and published on the department's official platforms shortly after the draw concludes.

The first prize for the Suvarna Keralam SK-58 lottery is Rs 1 crore. Besides the jackpot, the draw includes multiple prize categories, including second, third and consolation prizes, followed by several lower-tier cash rewards. This tiered prize structure gives participants multiple opportunities to win based on their ticket numbers.

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Once the results are declared, ticket holders should verify their numbers using the official result published by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Participants are advised to cross-check the winning numbers with the Kerala Government Gazette, which serves as the final authority in case of any discrepancy.

Prize winners must submit the original winning ticket, along with valid identity proof and other required documents, to the designated lottery office or authorised bank within the stipulated claim period. Tickets should be preserved carefully, as damaged or altered tickets may not qualify for prize claims.

The Kerala lottery continues to attract widespread participation due to its government-backed operations, transparent draw mechanism and attractive prize money. Revenue generated through ticket sales supports various welfare and development initiatives across the state.

As the results are yet to be announced, participants should rely only on official sources for the winning numbers and avoid unverified claims circulating on social media or messaging platforms. The complete list of winning numbers and prize categories will be released after the draw is completed.

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