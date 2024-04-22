Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Summer rains damage houses, crops in Wayanad

    The summer rains and strong winds caused the roofs of numerous houses to collapse and inflicted damage on banana trees in the Wayanad. Additionally, water entered some homes, resulting in destruction and damage to household items.
     

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    Wayanad: Many crops and houses were destroyed due to summer rains in Wayanad. The roofs of many houses collapsed and banana trees were damaged by the strong winds. The household items were also destroyed and damaged as water entered some houses in the area.

    The land of Johnson, a native of Kalpetta was dashed as the bananas planted in the area were destroyed due to strong winds. About 3000 bananas were damaged. Similar incidents have happened in many parts of the districts.

    The heavy summer rains and winds in Kozhikode and Permabra also caused extensive damage last day. The coconut and palm trees fell on top of four houses and were destroyed.  It is estimated that there was a loss of around three lakh rupees. 

    Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a possibility of rain in Kerala for the next 5 days. A high-temperature warning has been issued in the state. The IMD stated that the maximum temperature in the Kollam and Thrissur districts is expected to reach 39 degrees while in Palakkad and Kozhikode, it will reach 38 degrees from today.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
