Kerala: Students, teachers of St Mary's School in Ernakulam invited to attend Republic Day Parade

Kochi: The students and teachers of St Mary's UP School in Chittoor have been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend this year's Republic Day Parade. The invitation came to the school considering the awareness programs conducted to promote organ donation. The activities of the school were also mentioned by the Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat.

A year ago, when a class one student of the school suffered from a brain tumor, the school authorities tried their best to save the child's life. It was that grief that motivated the school to spread the message of organ donation. A map of India 16 feet long and 14 feet wide was made and the message of organ donation was written on it and signatures of teachers, students, and locals were recorded. The organ donation consent form was also collected and the message was sent to the Prime Minister in 2015.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the work of the school, which is a model for the country, in the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. This is followed by the Prime Minister's invitation to participate in the Republic Day Parade. The students are happy to go to Delhi for the first time. Teacher Abhilash said that he will leave for Delhi this evening to spread the message of organ donation to Delhi.

