Varkala police have launched a massive manhunt after local goons intercepted two youths in Vettoor, brutally thrashed them, and made off with their iPhone and cash.

Varkala: Varkala police have stepped up their search for a rowdy-sheeter who waylaid and assaulted two youths before robbing their iPhone and cash in Vettoor. The main accused, Abuthali, and his accomplice attacked Vettoor locals Ahmed Bilal and Yasin. Cops suspect an old rivalry is the real reason behind this violent clash.

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The whole drama unfolded around 8:15 PM on September 20. Ahmed Bilal and Yasin had just parked a bus near a relative's house and were getting ready to leave. That is when Abuthali and Shahrukh, both from Vettoor, pulled up on a bike and started beating them up. The attackers then snatched their iPhone and a wallet full of cash. When the victims begged them to keep the money but return the phone, the duo told them to come collect it from their house. Trusting this, the youths reached Abuthali's house around 8:30 PM. But instead of returning the phone, Abuthali rushed out with a machete and tried to hack them.

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Right around this time, Abuthali's sister dialed the police control room. She cooked up a story, claiming an armed gang of youths had barged into their house and attacked her and her cancer-patient husband. Varkala police quickly reached the spot and started probing. During the check, cops recovered CCTV footage that clearly showed the youths getting beaten up on the road. Police found out that just before this whole fight, the youths had spotted the main accused Abuthali loitering near a house, questioned him, and even recorded a video of him on their phones.