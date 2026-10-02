Police initially suspected the bones were from an animal. However, a veterinary surgeon examined the recovered pieces and confirmed they were human remains. Authorities have begun further investigation to determine the identity of the deceased.

Kollam: A human skeleton and skull were found inside a septic tank at the Sakthikulangara harbor. Workers spotted the bone pieces while they were cleaning the tank in the harbor area. The workers immediately informed the authorities, and the Sakthikulangara police reached the spot to start their inspection.

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At first, officials suspected these might be animal bones. They called a veterinary surgeon to the spot for verification. The vet examined the pieces and confirmed they were not animal bones. Following this, the police conducted a detailed search and recovered a human skull and other body parts from the tank.

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The police will send the bone pieces for expert forensic analysis. Scientific tests, including DNA profiling, will help find out the identity of the deceased and the exact cause of death. The police have now expanded their investigation and are actively checking the list of missing persons from the surrounding areas.