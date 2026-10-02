Police have finally caught a man who jumped bail in an attempted murder case 17 years ago. Cherthala police tracked him down in Marayoor, where he was hiding after cutting all ties with his hometown.

Alappuzha: Police have finally arrested a man who jumped bail in an attempted murder case 17 years ago. Cherthala police caught the accused from Marayoor. He was living in hiding there after cutting all ties with his hometown.

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The police arrested Prasanth, a native of Muhamma. Back in 2009, Prasanth and four others attacked a house in the Cherthala police station limits. They hit the head of the family on the head and injured him. The police arrested all four accused right away. But Prasanth got bail and then went missing. The court finished the trial for the other three accused. Since the police could not find any clue about Prasanth, they declared him a wanted criminal.

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Recently, the police started a special drive to catch absconding criminals. During this search, they got a tip that Prasanth was living in Marayoor. A police team with ASI Ratheesh Gopakumar and Civil Police Officer Sanil went there and caught him. Cherthala Inspector Manjudas led this entire investigation.