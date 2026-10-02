A 67-year-old tailor who lived alone in a rented room in Kollam's Eroor was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Police reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Kollam: A 67-year-old tailor who lived alone in a rented room was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The deceased is Mohanan Pillai, a native of Thazhamel in Anchal. Police found his body in a room on the top floor of the Eroor Post Office building. Initial reports suggest the body is about four days old.

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Mohanan Pillai ran a tailoring shop on the ground floor of the same rented building. He had not opened the shop for the last few days. Nearby shopkeepers and acquaintances noticed this and went to his room to check on him. The room was locked from the inside, and a strong foul smell was coming from it. The locals immediately informed the police.

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Eroor police reached the spot and broke open the door. They found Mohanan Pillai lying face down on the floor, and he was bleeding. Forensic and fingerprint experts also visited the scene and conducted a detailed check. After completing the inquest procedures, the police shifted the body to Parippally Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. Eroor police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation into the incident.