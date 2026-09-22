The Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct the Sthree Sakthi SS-538 lottery draw today, September 22, 2026, at 3 PM. Participants are currently awaiting the official results. The first prize is 75 lakh rupees, alongside various other prize categories.

The wait is still on for Kerala lottery players as the Sthree Sakthi SS-538 lottery draw is scheduled to take place today, September 22, 2026. The winning numbers have not been announced yet, and ticket holders will have to wait for the official draw before checking whether their tickets have landed a prize.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, with the draw generally taking place at 3 PM. Once the draw is completed, the winning numbers will be published through the official channels and the results can be checked against the ticket number.

For players holding an SS-538 ticket, the key details to keep in mind are the draw date, draw time and ticket series. Since the results are yet to be released, no winning number should be treated as final at this stage. Players are advised to retain their original tickets safely until the official result is available.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery features multiple prize categories, giving participants several opportunities to win. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while other prize tiers are awarded to winning tickets across the draw. Consolation prizes may also be available for tickets matching specified numbers or conditions announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

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When And Where To Check SS-538 Results

The SS-538 draw is scheduled for 3 PM on September 22. After the draw, the winning numbers will be made available and players can compare them with the numbers printed on their tickets.

The official result is also expected to be published in the Kerala lottery result bulletin after the draw. Players should carefully verify the series, ticket number and prize category before claiming any prize.

Those who win should preserve their original ticket and follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's prescribed verification and claim procedure. Lottery tickets should not be discarded merely because an initial online search does not show a matching result, as the official published result remains the important reference.

As of now, the SS-538 Kerala lottery result is awaited. This live update will be refreshed once the winning numbers are officially announced. Until then, players should avoid relying on unverified numbers circulating online or on social media.

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