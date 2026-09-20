The Kerala government announced the Samrudhi SM-73 weekly lottery results on Sunday, September 20. The draw features a top prize of 1 crore rupees, with secondary prizes ranging from 25 lakh down to 100 rupees, alongside consolation rewards.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sunday, September 20, has been announced for the Samrudhi SM-73 weekly lottery draw. Lottery ticket holders can now check the winning numbers and verify their tickets against the results. The draw features a first prize of ₹1 crore, making it one of the biggest attractions for participants in this week's Kerala lottery.

The Samrudhi SM-73 draw was held in Kerala as part of the state government's weekly lottery programme. Along with the ₹1 crore first prize, the draw includes several other prize categories for eligible winning tickets. Participants are advised to carefully check their ticket numbers, series and prize categories before claiming any winnings.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-73 Lottery Result Today (September 20): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-73 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

The first prize winner will receive Rs 1 crore, while the second prize carries a reward of Rs 25 lakh. The third prize is worth Rs 5 lakh. The draw also includes multiple lower-tier prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. A consolation prize is also awarded to eligible tickets from other series matching the first-prize number pattern.

The Samrudhi lottery ticket is priced at Es 50 and the draw is conducted every Sunday. The SM-73 draw took place on September 20, with the results published after the draw.

Lottery participants should match the complete number printed on their tickets with the officially released results. It is important to retain the original ticket safely if it is declared a winner.

Winners should also follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's prescribed procedure for claiming their prizes. Before claiming any amount, ticket holders should verify the result through the official lottery result notification and ensure that all ticket details are correct.

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