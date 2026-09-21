The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Bhagyathara BT-72 lottery results for September 21, 2026. Participants must carefully compare their ticket numbers against the complete official list to check for wins across all prize categories.

The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-72 lottery result for September 21, 2026, has been announced. Lottery participants who purchased tickets for Monday’s draw can now check the winning numbers across different prize categories. The results are declared following the scheduled draw conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The Bhagyathara lottery is among Kerala’s weekly lottery draws and attracts participants hoping to win prizes across multiple categories. Once the official results are released, ticket holders should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the complete result list to determine whether they have won a prize.

The winning numbers and prize-wise details are provided below. Participants can use the list to check their tickets and identify the applicable prize category.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-72 Lottery Result Today (September 21): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-72 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – BV635205

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 635205

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – BY279602

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – BT227895

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0486, 0957, 1426, 2080, 2292, 3377, 3770, 4336, 5050, 5222, 5271, 5448, 6940, 7039, 7053, 8265, 8480, 8910, 8983

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0514, 0728, 2131, 6618, 8776, 9093

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0305, 0593, 0744, 1162, 2365, 2900, 3074, 3661, 4052, 5099, 5162, 5543, 5938, 6832, 7211, 7689, 8214, 8320, 8334, 8358, 8604, 8805, 8933, 9659, 9916

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0015, 0150, 0176, 0195, 0857, 0980, 1019, 1056, 1472, 1574, 1621, 1635, 1880, 1919, 1937, 1962, 2054, 2343, 2487, 2747, 2752, 2851, 2893, 2910, 3070, 3167, 3225, 3236, 3293, 3327, 3358, 3416, 3522, 3577, 3603, 3705, 3738, 3748, 3788, 3871, 4242, 4426, 4501, 4681, 4940, 4981, 5064, 5496, 5503, 5874, 6333, 6517, 6588, 6839, 6898, 6926, 7014, 7090, 7308, 7361, 7397, 7607, 7779, 7856, 7867, 8095, 8198, 8284, 8319, 8526, 8530, 8648, 9364, 9655, 9919, 9954

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0130, 0192, 0235, 0257, 0337, 0426, 0433, 0607, 0713, 1048, 1138, 1143, 1146, 1197, 1504, 1558, 1732, 1900, 2079, 2191, 2227, 2345, 2348, 2460, 2593, 2617, 2859, 2904, 3001, 3008, 3066, 3206, 3552, 3778, 3890, 3972, 4030, 4032, 4340, 4401, 4725, 4780, 4829, 4838, 4908, 5018, 5273, 5309, 5372, 5520, 5560, 5570, 5647, 5669, 5853, 5878, 5937, 6074, 6157, 6460, 6519, 6566, 6625, 6632, 6780, 6850, 6922, 6983, 6993, 7030, 7483, 7520, 7583, 7619, 7641, 7709, 7770, 7851, 7871, 7898, 8075, 8524, 8563, 8573, 8635, 8737, 9042, 9506, 9570, 9602, 9621, 9630, 9632, 9836

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0004, 0140, 0160, 0202, 0246, 0270, 0452, 0538, 0831, 1000, 1058, 1085, 1092, 1100, 1137, 1142, 1367, 1422, 1661, 1721, 1790, 1795, 1868, 1891, 2033, 2117, 2122, 2295, 2355, 2505, 2577, 2599, 2675, 2704, 2711, 2729, 2754, 2758, 2810, 2847, 2912, 3025, 3076, 3115, 3155, 3210, 3344, 3360, 3372, 3440, 3458, 3469, 3548, 3804, 3979, 4114, 4129, 4170, 4238, 4333, 4468, 4471, 4507, 4640, 4643, 4653, 4673, 4693, 4719, 4724, 4820, 4858, 4868, 4891, 4901, 5111, 5129, 5182, 5211, 5429, 5616, 5632, 5687, 5722, 5798, 5821, 5974, 6023, 6049, 6060, 6087, 6179, 6243, 6276, 6321, 6322, 6482, 6683, 6713, 6734, 6838, 6994, 7019, 7020, 7026, 7077, 7240, 7444, 7557, 7617, 7737, 7746, 7763, 7778, 7780, 7868, 7873, 7882, 8021, 8089, 8300, 8305, 8335, 8396, 8465, 8582, 8722, 8845, 8935, 8967, 9027, 9109, 9189, 9287, 9298, 9320, 9329, 9380, 9418, 9500, 9529, 9708, 9854, 9951

The result list includes the first prize along with winning numbers for the other major prize categories. Since several prizes are awarded through the draw, ticket holders are advised to check the complete list instead of looking only for the jackpot number.

After checking the result, winners should preserve their original lottery tickets safely. The ticket must be verified according to the rules of the Kerala State Lotteries Department before the prize can be claimed. Winners should also ensure that the details printed on their tickets match the officially published results.

Participants should rely on the officially published result when confirming their winning numbers. Results shared through social media, messaging platforms or unofficial websites should be cross-checked before any claim is made.

The Bhagyathara BT-72 result brings the latest Kerala lottery draw to a close, with winners across the different prize categories now able to verify their tickets. Those who have matched a winning number should follow the prescribed claim procedure within the applicable deadline.

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