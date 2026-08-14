The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK 65 draw held on August 14, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK 65 draw held on Friday, August 14. With thousands of players across the state waiting for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Suvarna Keralam SK 65 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK 65 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - RB 264587

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - 264587

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - RH 288708

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - RJ 177089

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 8201, 3853, 5342, 2937, 3360, 2239, 2029, 0848, 8175, 1998, 5245, 6293, 1155, 3010, 3017, 1350, 8351, 8719, 3175

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 3103, 6538, 3489, 2877, 0500, 7869

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0336, 0789, 1299, 1790, 2415, 3159, 3399, 3509 4328, 4550, 4683, 5279, 5327, 6508, 6687, 6755 6899, 7228, 7641, 8027, 8608, 8767, 8785, 9013 9823

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0124, 0455, 0689, 0710, 0935, 1051, 1148, 1214 1343, 1494, 1578, 1778, 2144, 2297, 2718, 2820 2827, 2856, 2869, 2933, 3096, 3434, 3566, 3676 3840, 3842, 3855, 4046, 4132, 4142, 4188, 4331 4365, 4578, 4597, 4638, 4640, 5197, 5249, 5366 5425, 5748, 5932, 6015, 6051, 6323, 6322 6376, 6449, 6558, 6575, 6640, 6731, 6750, 6818 6968, 7051, 7749, 7773, 7887, 8011, 8212, 8263 8350, 8483, 8523, 8626, 8656, 8841, 9062, 9210 9266, 9450, 9869, 9941

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0099, 0153, 0448, 0458, 1090, 1108, 1293, 1467 1529, 1549, 1621, 1658, 1686, 1810, 2069, 2164 2480, 2614, 2779, 2785, 2795, 2824, 2947, 2965 3028, 3291, 3298, 3333, 3356, 3420, 3576, 3592 3681, 3713, 3814, 3938, 3941, 3952, 3989, 4116 4138, 4399, 4411, 4617, 4728, 4776, 4963, 5084 5136, 5218, 5304, 5355, 5376, 5803, 6179, 6197 6263, 6369

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0002, 0011, 0166, 0334, 0362, 0407, 0444, 0456 0641, 0648, 0650, 0692, 0707, 0720, 0739, 0759 0859, 0945, 1110, 1415, 1445, 1649, 1779, 1873 1917, 1937, 1975, 2127, 2161, 2184, 2191, 2206 2321, 2333, 2423, 2491, 2525, 2617, 2674, 2816 2826, 2857, 2873, 3081, 3369, 3422, 3442, 3446 3617, 3626, 3707, 3971, 3999, 4079, 4095, 4135 4174, 4180, 4195, 4216, 4233, 4310, 4397, 4456 4826, 4887, 4908, 5001, 5009, 5042, 5069, 5169 5373, 5472, 5500, 5504, 5527, 5639, 5678, 5707 5749, 5885, 5922, 5952, 6062, 6097, 6207, 6219 6290, 6311, 6404, 6537, 6549, 6563, 6683, 6710 6821, 6846, 6891, 6922, 6981, 7027, 7063, 7095 7108, 7164, 7189, 7299, 7372, 7382, 7468, 7583 7593, 7700, 7708, 7724, 7856, 7972, 7989, 8031 8222, 8227, 8326, 8433, 8543, 8602, 8759, 8839 8860, 9032, 9109, 9215, 9302, 9390, 9417, 9558 9584, 9718, 9719, 9720, 9747, 9781, 9856, 9938

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other required documents, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

Winners are advised to sign the back of the ticket promptly and file their claim within the prescribed deadline.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK 65 Result Today (August 14): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers through:

- Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website

- Official Kerala Lottery Result Gazette

- Official publications of lottery results

- Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The website does not support or promote gambling.