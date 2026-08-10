The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Bhagyathara BT-66 weekly lottery on August 10, 2026. Participants can now check their ticket numbers against the official winning list. The draw features multiple prize categories, including a first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The KeralaLottery Result for Monday, August 10, 2026, has been announced. The Kerala State Lotteries Department has released the results of the Bhagyathara BT-66 weekly lottery, with participants now able to check their ticket numbers against the winning numbers.

The Bhagyathara BT-66 draw was conducted at the scheduled time at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery offers several prize categories, including a first prize of Rs 1 crore, giving ticket holders a chance to win a life-changing amount.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-66 Lottery Result Today (August 10): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-66 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – BT263322

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 263322

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - BN238977

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - BU161213

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0217, 0253, 1077, 1105, 2623, 2913, 3279, 3291, 4618, 5210, 5303, 5929, 6715, 7301, 8539, 8736, 9009, 9392, 9523

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 1341, 1546, 1919, 8214, 8836, 9258

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0121, 0730, 0810, 1887, 2062, 2467, 3075, 3077, 4336, 4470, 4493, 4622, 5386, 5991, 6807, 7408, 7789, 8181, 8188, 8212, 8312, 8434, 8513, 8891, 9001

7th Prize: Rs 500 - 0417, 0475, 0496, 0603, 1020, 1242, 1301, 1366, 1385, 1646, 1666, 1712, 1781, 1845, 1855, 1874, 1959, 2236, 2293, 2324, 2395, 2548, 2578, 3235, 3245, 3324, 3443, 3453, 3600, 3807, 3957, 4117, 4261, 4645, 4658, 4746, 4960, 5150, 5199, 5342, 5422, 6026, 6089, 6146, 6169, 6521, 6776, 6791, 6900, 7030, 7454, 7486, 7589, 7598, 7704, 7714, 7729, 7802, 7807, 7823, 7983, 8166, 8192, 8342, 8355, 8400, 8583, 8653, 8657, 8752, 8908, 9051, 9216, 9378, 9581, 9911

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0133, 0359, 0482, 0715, 0720, 0796, 0864, 0865, 0992, 1033, 1038, 1040, 1145, 1400, 1520, 1555, 1628, 1873, 2033, 2441, 2530, 2598, 2625, 2711, 2778, 2849, 2882, 2892, 3301, 3319, 3384, 3575, 3758, 3779, 3815, 4043, 4166, 4243, 4254, 4322, 4342, 4435, 4508, 4678, 4726, 4853, 5011, 5081, 5416, 5447, 5508, 5639, 5649, 5675, 5740, 5871, 6117, 6220, 6318, 6325, 6346, 6376, 6448, 6526, 6545, 6609, 6682, 6714, 7036, 7107, 7111, 7113, 7230, 7262, 7298, 7306, 7503, 7505, 7710, 8028, 8655, 8918, 8957, 9005, 9049, 9240, 9270, 9485, 9671, 9781, 9793, 9841, 9935, 9947

9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0022, 0103, 0191, 0197, 0289, 0348, 0382, 0503, 0620, 0719, 0742, 0758, 0802, 1022, 1055, 1209, 1263, 1268, 1812, 1815, 1932, 1940, 1963, 2126, 2136, 2137, 2140, 2238, 2259, 2505, 2516, 2537, 2564, 2706, 2834, 2897, 2942, 3032, 3146, 3189, 3203, 3262, 3285, 3414, 3727, 3818, 3933, 3937, 3971, 3977, 3991, 4048, 4080, 4082, 4090, 4121, 4176, 4196, 4200, 4253, 4304, 4319, 4483, 4564, 4716, 4756, 4954, 5040, 5058, 5078, 5130, 5231, 5302, 5396, 5448, 5449, 5597, 5622, 5684, 5814, 5823, 5847, 5893, 5959, 6007, 6018, 6020, 6139, 6149, 6199, 6404, 6452, 6486, 6601, 6643, 6665, 6696, 6742, 6760, 6844, 6889, 6895, 6915, 6931, 7064, 7381, 7449, 7561, 7640, 7681, 7752, 7977, 8020, 8070, 8077, 8224, 8237, 8301, 8478, 8517, 8551, 8579, 8629, 8632, 8634, 8643, 8665, 8669, 8744, 9046, 9108, 9134, 9292, 9319, 9467, 9506, 9556, 9670, 9761, 9795, 9813, 9830, 9938, 9939

Participants are advised to carefully check their ticket number, series and winning combination against the officially published results. Winning tickets should be preserved safely until the prize claim process is completed.

The Bhagyathara lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries Department's weekly lottery programme. The draw provides multiple prize categories, allowing several ticket holders to win different amounts.

Those who find their ticket number among the winning entries should verify the result with the official Kerala State Lotteries results before proceeding with a prize claim. The original ticket is required for claiming a prize, and winners must follow the department's applicable rules and deadlines.

Lottery participants should also be cautious about unofficial websites, social media posts or messages claiming to have winning numbers before the official results are published.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (09/08/2026): Samrudhi SM-67 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner