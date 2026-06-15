Get the latest updates on Kerala SSLC Result 2026. The pass percentage reached 99.07%, with girls outperforming boys. Revaluation results are out, and supplementary exams are ongoing. Check official websites for scores.

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) officially declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations 2026 on May 15, 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage in Kerala stood at an impressive 99.07%, with a significant number of students becoming eligible for higher education. The revaluation results were also released on June 11, 2026, by the Kerala Board of Public Examinations.

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The SSLC examinations for 2026 were conducted across the state from March 5 to March 30, 2026. Following the examinations, the evaluation of answer sheets commenced on April 7 and concluded by April 25, paving the way for the timely announcement of results. Over four lakh students participated in the examinations, marking a crucial step in their academic journey.

Key Statistics and Pass Percentage

A total of 4,17,497 students appeared for the SSLC examinations in 2026, out of which 4,14,290 students successfully qualified for higher education. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.07%. Girls notably outperformed boys this year, with a pass percentage of 99.22% compared to boys' 98.93%.

In terms of top performers, 30,514 students secured A+ grades in all subjects. Furthermore, 2,105 schools across Kerala achieved a perfect 100% pass rate in the SSLC examinations, reflecting strong academic standards and dedicated efforts from educational institutions and students alike.

Accessing Results and Revaluation

Students can check their SSLC results on various official websites, including keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Additionally, the results were made available through the Saphalam App and DigiLocker for convenient access.

For students who were not satisfied with their initial scores, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the revaluation results on June 11, 2026. This process allowed students to apply for a review of their answer scripts, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation system.

Supplementary Examinations and Future Steps

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Save a Year (SAY) examinations for 2026 are currently underway, taking place from June 9 to June 19, 2026. These supplementary exams provide an opportunity for students who did not qualify in one or more subjects in the main examination to improve their results. The Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 is anticipated to be announced in July 2026.

Following the publication of the SSLC results, admissions for Plus One courses for the 2026–27 academic year are set to commence immediately. Students are advised to regularly visit the official portals for the latest updates regarding admissions, revaluation dates, and supplementary examination schedules.