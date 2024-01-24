Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Special court for SC-ST orders further probe into Dalit youth's suicide in Thrissur

    The Dalit youth, Vinayakan committed suicide in July 2017. The family alleged that he committed suicide after being beaten up by the police.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Thrissur: The Special Court for SC/ST Thrissur has ordered a further investigation over the suicide of a Dalit youth in Thrissur. A copy of the order was obtained by Asianet News. The Dalit youth, Vinayakan committed suicide in July 2017. The family alleged that he committed suicide after being beaten up by the police. The crime branch filed the charge sheet in the case. The role of the police officers Sajan and Sreejith became clear during the investigation led by Crime Branch DySP Ullas.

    The police arrested Vinayakan on the charge of theft and brutally beat him up. According to the chargesheet filed in the Thrissur District Principal Sessions Court, it is alleged that both individuals brutally assaulted Vinayakan at Pavaratti station. The charges include accusations of severe physical harm, including injuries to Vinayakan's genitals. Vinayakan is said to have been subjected to abusive language and behavior. In addition to other charges, sections related to unjust detention and the prevention of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been imposed against the police. Vinayakan ended his life due to mental distress. Two cases including a case of beating while in custody and a case of suicide have been registered in connection with the incident.

    Initially, a police team, including the crime branch, investigated the incident and found no guilt on the part of the policemen Sajan and Sreejith. Consequently, their suspension was lifted. However, following a complaint from the family, the investigation was later transferred to Crime Branch DySP Ullas.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
